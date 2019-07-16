Please Note: Gozonews.Com is now simply Gozo.News - Kindly update your bookmarks and links - Existing Gozonews.Com links should continue to function correctly

Mass held for deceased members of the Police Force in Gozo

Mass held for deceased members of the Police Force in GozoAs part of the programme of events held on Monday to commemorate Police Day in Gozo, a Mass was celebrated at the Santa Marija cemetery chapel.

The Mass for deceased members of the Police Force in Gozo, was led by Bishop of Gozo Mgr Mario Grech.

This was followed by the blessing of Police graves, and the laying of wreathes by Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Michael Farrugia and Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

