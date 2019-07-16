Mass held for deceased members of the Police Force in Gozo

As part of the programme of events held on Monday to commemorate Police Day in Gozo, a Mass was celebrated at the Santa Marija cemetery chapel.

The Mass for deceased members of the Police Force in Gozo, was led by Bishop of Gozo Mgr Mario Grech.

This was followed by the blessing of Police graves, and the laying of wreathes by Minister for Home Affairs and National Security Michael Farrugia and Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.