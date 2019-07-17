Please Note: Gozonews.Com is now simply Gozo.News - Kindly update your bookmarks and links - Existing Gozonews.Com links should continue to function correctly

Special hand post mark:125th anniversary for statue of St. George

by · July 17, 2019

Special hand post mark:125th anniversary for statue of St. GeorgeA special hand postmark to mark the 125th anniversary from the first demonstration of the statue of St. George in Gozo is being issued by MaltaPost this Friday, the 19th of July, at the Victoria Post Office.

Orders for this special hand postmark may be placed online at www.maltaphilately.com or by mail from the Philatelic Bureau, MaltaPost p.l.c. 305, Triq Hal Qormi, Marsa, MTP 1001 – Telephone 2596 1740 – e-mail: info@maltaphilately.com

