Zebbug man seriously injured after being hit with a “hard object”

by · July 17, 2019

Zebbug man seriously injured after being hit with a "hard object"A 50-year-old man has been seriously injured during an argument between a group of men, which took place in Zebbug, Gozo.

Police were called to the incident in Triq il-Wied, just after midnight. The argument was between the man, who is from Zebbug and a group of foreigners. Police did not reveal their nationality.

The man’s injuries were the result of being hit with a “hard object,” Police said.

Investigations are still underway.

