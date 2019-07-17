Zebbug man seriously injured after being hit with a “hard object”

A 50-year-old man has been seriously injured during an argument between a group of men, which took place in Zebbug, Gozo.

Police were called to the incident in Triq il-Wied, just after midnight. The argument was between the man, who is from Zebbug and a group of foreigners. Police did not reveal their nationality.

The man’s injuries were the result of being hit with a “hard object,” Police said.

Investigations are still underway.