Appeal filed in court to challenge EPRT Dwejra restaurant decision

BirdLife Malta has said that on behalf of the front of 15 organisations, it has this morning filed an appeal in court to challenge the decision of the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT) that granted a permit for further development of a restaurant in Dwejra, Gozo.

The hearing has been appointed for the 16th of October when the legal representative of the 15 eNGOs – Dr Claire Bonello, will be presenting the relative arguments in the case.

The appeal was made possible following the overwhelming support from the general public who donated more than €3,000 for the cause in two days.

BirdLife pointed out that the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) was against this development, and the Planning Authority had previously refused to issue the permit, but the EPRT overturned this decision, to the disappointment of all who hold this site dear.

Dwejra is a Natura 2000 site, a Dark Sky Heritage Area and a designated Special Protection Area under the EU’s Wild Birds Directive.

BirdLife said that its cliffs are home to a large number of Scopolis Shearwater, with the site being one of the last places on the Maltese Islands where light pollution is at a minimum, and from where astronomical observations can be carried out.

BirdLife Malta concluded by saying that it would like to once again thank all the eNGOs who joined forces for the appeal and the hundreds of people who donated to the fund.

The 15 NGOs united in this front are:

– Bicycle Advocacy Group

– BirdLife Malta

– Din l-Art Helwa

– Flimkien ghal Ambjent Ahjar

– Friends of the Earth Malta

– Isles of the Left

– Light Pollution Awareness Group

– Moviment Graffitti

– Nature Trust Malta

– Ramblers Association

– The Archaeological Society Malta

– The Astronomical Society of Malta

– The Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy

– Wirt Ghawdex

– Zminijietna – Voice of the Left.