New training project for those involved in local governance sector

A training project has been launched for those involved in the local governance sector, about principles of Good Governance, Transparency and Accountability.

The budget for this project is €200,000 and it is co-financed by the Norwegian Funding Mechanism Regime.

It was launched by Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government and Communities Silvio Parnis and Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds and Social Dialogue Aaron Farrugia.

The project is being implemented by the Local Government Division in collaboration with the Local Councils Association, the National Association for Executive Secretaries of Local and Regional Councils and the Norwegian Association for Local and Regional Authorities.

Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government and Communities Silvio Parnis said that the aim of this project is to “improve the skills of all those involved in the local governance sector so that they will be able to offer a better service to the communities.”

This will be achieved through training for all those elected within the local council and even for the administrative staff, team building activities, study visits opportunities in Norway and even internships with several institutions in our country, he said.

The first training session for the executive secretaries and the local councils administrative staff has already taken place.

The main matters discussed were work ethics, integrity during the performance of duty and the necessary audits as a verification tool.

“Through this training programme and exchange of best practices, the principles of governance, transparency, and accountability are being taken on a regional and local level following negotiations between the Maltese Government and Norway,” said Parliamentary Secretary Aaron Farrugia.