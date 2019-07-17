Two students represent Malta at Europe en Berry Touraine

Two students from Mikiel Anton Vassalli College, Gozo have represented Malta in the 10th European meeting in France – Europe en Berry Touraine.

Europe en Berry Touraine is a network of citizens from all countries of the EU and with the support of European programmes, they are constantly developing projects for young people and the economic and tourist development of towns.

Students Josefa Muscat and Audrey Vella, had the opportunity to represent Malta during the 10th European meeting in Loches, France from Thursday, the 11th until Monday, the 15th of July.

Both are aspiring university students, and Josefa and Audrey have been studying music performance at the Mikiel Anton Vassalli College Malta School of Music for the past years under the tuition of Mr Godfrey Mifsud and Mr. Hertian Gaucia, both teachers at the same school.

“These are two of the many young people studying with us and who demonstrate the willingness and determination needed in order to succeed,” said Ms Odette Chetcuti the School Coordinator.

The two youngsters had the opportunity to network and share their views about festivities in Malta with other 105 young Europeans.

This project “The Future, a present of the past” is based on the collaboration of a network of 26 partners that rallies citizens in all the countries of the EU. It inspires from a thought of André Malraux: “The future is a present made from the past.”

College Principal of Mikiel Anton Vassalli College, Mr Victor Galea, explained that, “the aim of this project is to bring a better understanding of the work of peace that is the EU, which was bequeathed to us by the founding fathers, to measure its strength and to contribute to its perpetuation. We are glad that these two young people are participating and representing our country”.

He added that, “this opportunity for the two youths was made possible thanks to the Europe Direct Information Centre in Gozo who shared the information of such opportunities for young people with our College.”

Mr Galea gave thanks to Ms Marlene Muscat who runs the Europe Direct Information Centres in Gozo.