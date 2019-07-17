Gozo Minister welcomes increased passenger numbers on Gozo Channel

Minister for Gozo Justyne Caruana, has welcomed figures released by the National Statistics Office, which show that during the second quarter 1,575,472 passengers crossed the Channel, an increase of 2.6% over the same period last year.

In a statement, Dr Caruana pointed out that this increase in numbers “is the result of wise and long-term planning implemented by the Ministry accompanied by a serious advertising strategy.”

“The Ministry for Gozo has drawn up an ambitious plan with tangible targets to ensure that Gozo is the natural choice, as well as a tourist attraction throughout the year,” she said.

The Minister also noted that the majority of trips made by Gozo Channel during the second quarter were made in June – with 2318. “The was achieved through the introduction of the fourth Gozo Channel vessel, allowing changes to the schedule, with extra trips benefiting all who cross the channel,” said the Minister.