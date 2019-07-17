Please Note: Gozonews.Com is now simply Gozo.News - Kindly update your bookmarks and links - Existing Gozonews.Com links should continue to function correctly

Gozo Minister welcomes increased passenger numbers on Gozo Channel

by · July 17, 2019

Gozo Minister welcomes increase in numbers crossing on Gozo ChannelMinister for Gozo Justyne Caruana, has welcomed figures released by the National Statistics Office, which show that during the second quarter 1,575,472 passengers crossed the Channel, an increase of 2.6% over the same period last year.

In a statement, Dr Caruana pointed out that this increase in numbers “is the result of wise and long-term planning implemented by the Ministry accompanied by a serious advertising strategy.”

“The Ministry for Gozo has drawn up an ambitious plan with tangible targets to ensure that Gozo is the natural choice, as well as a tourist attraction throughout the year,” she said.

The Minister also noted that the majority of trips made by Gozo Channel during the second quarter were made in June – with 2318. “The was achieved through the introduction of the fourth Gozo Channel vessel, allowing changes to the schedule, with extra trips benefiting all who cross the channel,” said the Minister.

Photograph: MGOZ/Terry Camilleri

    1 Response

    1. Ray Pizer says:
      July 18, 2019 at 8:16 am

      Instead of welcoming more and more visitors it would be better to put up ‘full’ signs to give those who live here space to breath!

