Experience the history of Xaghra over the years through a XaghraTale

XaghraTale – is a weekly, twenty-minute drama and dance show with special light and sound effects, by the Xaghra Historical Reenactment Organisation.

Always a popular event, the audience is transported back in time to venture with the village inhabitants during the Neolithic Age at Ggantija, the Great Siege of 1565, the plague and Second World War. The XHRO said that, “the story of this Gozitan place will enrich and enchant your stay on Calypso’s island.”

The show gets underway at 9.30pm on the dates as shown below and is free of charge, everyone is invited to enjoy this spectacular show in the lovely surroundings of the main square.

Wed, 24th Jul 2019 at 9:00pm to 9:30pm

Wed, 31st Jul 2019 at 9:00pm to 9:30pm

Wed, 7th Aug 2019 at 9:00pm to 9:30pm

Wed, 14th Aug 2019 at 9:00pm to 9:30pm

Wed, 21st Aug 2019 at 9:00pm to 9:30pm.