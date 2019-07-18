eSeller: MaltaPost assists businesses seeking to sell products online

eSeller – is a new platform launched by MaltaPost for businesses that has given local companies the chance to “substantially boost their online sales.”

MaltaPost explained that eSeller is the ideal eCommerce partner that allows local online stores the ability to reach a global target audience.

“The service is extremely convenient as businesses do not need to visit a Post Office to ship their products to clients and all administrative tasks can be done online, from the comfort of their office,” it said.

The eSeller service uses a harmonised labelling system, reducing the need to label each product individually. MaltaPost said that users can drop their items at a Post Office in bulk or order a courier pick-up.

“MaltaPost can handle the packing, labelling and delivery of products, as well as also offer other add-ons such as email notifications, pick-ups to ensure a streamlined and hassle-free selling process and insurance cover against damage and loss,” it said.

Stephanie Borg, a local artist that produces a wide collection of Malta inspired items and sells them locally and abroad, is among the businesses successfully using eSeller.

“The service is cost-effective, logistically sensible and helps me to be more efficient in my day to day tasks at the studio. I would highly recommend it to other businesses who have online shops,” she said.

For more information one can visit www.maltapost.com/eseller