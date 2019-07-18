Masterclass applications open as part of MUSIC+ in Gozo

This year the Classique Foundation will be presenting the second edition of MUSIC+ which will take place between the 27th of September and the 1st of November.

Following on from the success of last year, there will be a similar programme for this edition, consisting of recitals from local and international artists, masterclasses in different instruments, workshops for Primary school students, talks and an opera from children for children.

MUSIC+ will feature 3 masterclasses – violin, piano and clarinet. On 28th of September starting at 9.00am Anastasiya Petryshak will give a masterclass in violin at the Sacred Heart Seminary, Victoria.

Also on the same day and time, Lorenzo Meo will give masterclass in piano at the Exhibition Hall, Ministry for Gozo.

The Foundation said that both tutors are renowned internationally and have performed all over Europe.

Then on the 19th of October, clarinetist Corrado Giuffredi will give a masterclass in clarinet at the Gozo VPA School, Xewkija stating at 9.00am.

Giuffredi is one of the most celebrated clarinetists in the world and has featured in prestigious venues around the world. He is also a Backun and Legere artist and the principal clarinetist of the Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana.

Applications are now open for the masterclasses. The deadline is mid-August. For more details please contact: musicplusgozo@gmail.com

The full programme of events will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Foundation said that MUSIC+ is mainly supported by the Ministry for Gozo and visitgozo. Corrado Giuffredi is appearing thanks to Backun Musical Services and Legere Reed.