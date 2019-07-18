Two Gozitans crowned champions in National Road Race Championship

Two Gozitan cyclists have been crowned as champions of their respective categories in the National Road Race Championship, which is organised by the Malta Cycling Federation.

The Under 23 – a new category – was won with a total of 515 points by Gozitan Joseph Mifsud in his first season in cycling. He won Tal-Maqluba race, finished second at Ta’ Pinellu and was placed fourth at San Martin.

Carl Xuereb of Mosta AF Sign Studio CC finished second with 460 points, while third place went to Isaac Spiteri of The Cyclist CC with 440 points.

The under 16 male championship was won by Gozitan Darren Sultana of Gozo CC with 575 points, which he gained through victories at San Martin and Tal-Maqluba and a second place at Ta’ Pinellu.

Two cyclists from Mosta AF Sign Studio CC finished second and third respectively, Matthew Galea Pirotta with 510 points and Jacob Schembri with 505 points.

Gozitan Joe Bajada, Secretary General of the Malta Cycling Federation, complimented the Gozo Cycling Club on these achievements, and expressed his satisfaction that the sport of cycling is now also gaining strength on the sister the island of Gozo.

He said that he is working hard through the UCI Solidarity and Small Countries Commission, which he forms part of as a member, that finally, for the first time ever here in Malta, there will be a Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) coaching course held here so that further improvements can be made.

Bajada said that the coaching course is planned to take place in the coming months.

Report – Joe Bajada