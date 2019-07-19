MEP Metsola takes on active role in environmental legislation

PN’s Head of Delegation in the European Parliament Roberta Metsola will be sitting on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee during this legislature.

They said that, “whilst always being vocal on environmental issues, this is the first time that Roberta Metsola will have such an active role in environmental legislation.”

MEP Metsola, while welcoming the new role said “the next five years will be crucial for lawmakers to make sure that the right environmental legislation comes into effect. 2024 will be too late. We must act now.”

She explained that within the Environmental Committee, she will focus on three priorities: the reduction of the use of plastic, the improvement of air quality, as well as the important decisions which must be taken to address climate change.

“Earlier this year, we took strong measures to ban the use of single-use plastics. Now, it’s time to negotiate stronger laws to make sure that the next generation won’t be faced with a larger number of plastic in the oceans, than that of fish,” said the MEP

She added that, “we are the last generation which can take such decisions, and I will do my utmost to make sure that new rules are not only approved, but also implemented.”

MEP Metsola concluded by saying, “when it comes to climate, Member States cannot act alone. We need not just a common approach, but also a common will. Much has been discussed, debated and agreed upon. Now it’s time to see that what has been decided, comes into force. The European Parliament will be a watchdog on this.”