21 people caught in Gozo for waste collection infringements

During the first half of July, Environment & Resources Authority officials caught 21 people in Gozo taking out their waste on wrong dates or timings, going against the law and instructions laid out by their respective local councils.

Of these 21 people spotted breaking the law, 13 were in Marsalforn and eight in Xlendi. In the preceding months this year, only five people were caught red-handed in Gozo, three of whom were encountered in June.

The ERA said that those caught breaking the law in Gozo this year were both residents and restaurant owners.

So far this year, the highest number of perpetrators in Malta and Gozo were encountered in February, when 32 people were caught red-handed by ERA’s officials. While during the first half of July, 35 offenders were spotted, constituting a new record.

ERA’s Compliance and Enforcement Directorate said that it has issued a number of fines during the past couple of weeks. In cases where waste is not handled according to the indicated schedules, €150 in fines were issued to the perpetrators.

The ERA explained that around 14 of its officials do the rounds across the islands during the day, late in the evening and during the night. Administrative fines are issued when people are caught in the act of taking out waste in erroneous ways.

The Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA) is also responsible for enforcing in this regard. The ERA added that its role as regulator is separate from the role of waste collection.

The Authority concluded by encouraging the public to respect dates and timings related to waste handling. “It is every citizen’s duty respect the rules laid down by the law in this regard.”