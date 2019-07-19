New Centre for the Family in the Community inaugurated in Marsalforn

A new Centre for the Family in the Community been inaugurated in Marsalforn, Gozo, which will provide help support for people in need.

The centre was inaugurated on Friday morning in the presence of the Minister for the Family, Children’s Rights and Social Solidarity Michael Falzon and Minister for Gozo Justyne Caruana.

The Foundation for Social Welfare Services (Asylum Seekers) will be taking charge of the operation of this centre, which complements others that are already active in Gozo.

Minister Falzon said that there is a need to continue to strengthen social services in order to cater for the demand and the realities of today’s society. This centre will strengthen the social work in Gozo, he added.

This centre, which will have the resources of professionals in this field, will be serving an important function in the locality of Marsalforn, he said.

Minister Caruana called for sensitivity and privacy protection for the persons who will be resorting to any kind of assistance in this centre.

Dr Caruana concluded by saying that this project is an important one for Gozo and it shows that “the government has a social conscience.”

Director of the FSWS in Gozo, Mons Dr Joe Vella Gauci and Chief Executive Alfred Grixti had a common message about the centre – that the Marsalforn community will have more accessibility to social services provided by the FSWS, and it will be instrumental in social inclusion.

He invited members of the Civil Society with professional staff to also play their part in the management of this centre.