Blood donation session being held in Gozo this weekend

The National Blood Transfusion Service is holding a donation session in Gozo tomorrow, Sunday, the 21st of July.

The Service is calling on Gozitans to please support those in need and consider donating blood at the District Health Centre in Xewkija between 8:00am to 1:00pm (last registration until 1:00pm).

The Centre is located in Triq tall- Hamrija, between the Primary School and the Bocci Club.

The Service reminded that it is important to always take your Identity Card, or Driving License or Maltese Passport and to drink plenty of water beforehand.

The Service thanks everyone in advance who intends to donate.

To find out if you are eligible to donate blood please see here.