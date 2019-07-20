Moon fragments on display at the Gozo Nature Museum in the Citadel

Fifty years ago, on the 20th of July 1969, astronauts Neil A. Armstrong and Edwin E. Aldrin Jr were the first humans to set foot on the moon’s surface.

The lunar expedition Apollo 11 had left the earth’s surface with these two astronauts and another astronaut, Michael Collins, on the 16th of July 1969.

The Apollo 11 crew brought back to earth fragments from the moon’s surface and some of these are now on display at Heritage Malta’s Gozo Nature Museum in the Citadel, Victoria.

These four tiny fragments that were presented to the people of Malta by US President Richard Nixon are on permanent display at the Museum

Heritage Malta said that likewise, a small Maltese flag which was carried to the moon and back by the same crew, is also on display in the same museum.

Heritage Malta is inviting the public to view these moon fragments, right on their 50th anniversary.

It explained that tickets which are priced at €5 for adults, €3.50 for seniors and students, and €2.50 for children aged 6 – 11, entitles access to all four Heritage Malta sites; Gran Castello Historic House, Gozo Museum of Archaeology, Old Prison and the Natural Science Museum. Access is also granted to the Citadel Visitor Centre.

Those who have Heritage Malta Student Passport entitles the holder and two accompanying adults can enter for free in all these sites.

Senior citizens who have the Heritage Malta Senior Passport can enjoy free entrance to all sites and may choose to be accompanied by two youths.

Opening hours for the Citadel sites are: Monday to Sunday – 9.00am – 5pm (last entry 4.30pm).