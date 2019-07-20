Nature Trust – FEE Malta issue urgent call for volunteers in wildlife rescue

Nature Trust – FEE Malta has put out an urgent call for volunteers to assist them in wildlife rescue on Gozo and Malta.

NTM said that it will involve the collection and transportation of injured wildlife to vets or rehabilitation.

If you can commit to some hours a week please send an email to info@naturetrustmalta.org with subject `Wildlife Rescue Volunteers.’

Nature Trust – FEE Malta advised that training will be provided before permits are sought.