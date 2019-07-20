Please Note: Gozonews.Com is now simply Gozo.News - Kindly update your bookmarks and links - Existing Gozonews.Com links should continue to function correctly

Nature Trust – FEE Malta issue urgent call for volunteers in wildlife rescue

by · July 20, 2019

Nature Trust - FEE Malta urgent call for volunteers in wildlife rescueNature Trust – FEE Malta has put out an urgent call for volunteers to assist them in wildlife rescue on Gozo and Malta.

NTM said that it will involve the collection and transportation of injured wildlife to vets or rehabilitation.

If you can commit to some hours a week please send an email to info@naturetrustmalta.org with subject `Wildlife Rescue Volunteers.’

Nature Trust – FEE Malta advised that training will be provided before permits are sought.

Photograph by NTM

