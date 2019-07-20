More back office work moving to Inland Revenue Office in Gozo

Minister for Finance Edward Scicluna has visited the Gozo Office of the Commissioner for Taxes in Victoria, where he announced the news that more back office work will be moved to Gozo.

He explained that currently 50 people work in the centre processing applications for grants on various schemes, matters relating to VAT, as well as service the online submissions made by notaries based in Gozo and Malta,

Minister Scicluna said this initiative reinforces the principle in which Government workers are able to work in Gozo without added inconvenience.

He went on to say that in 2017, every economic sector in Gozo recorded an increase in jobs; with the largest increases recorded in professional, scientific and technical work, as well as in the management and support sector where they reached almost 30%, whereas in information and communication growth reached nearly 25%.

Also present for this visit was the Minister for Gozo Justyne Caruana, who remarked that a centre such as this not only created work in Gozo for Gozitans, but also increased the services provided to the public.

“A single project can serve two functions; and it is the government’s commitment to continue working to increase these types of initiatives and therefore the Ministry is committed to opening more offices, along with a review of the agreement we have with various Ministries and other authorities to enable us to provide a better service to the public in Gozo,” said the Minister

The Gozo Minister concluded by saying that in the coming weeks renovation work will begin at the Ministry for Gozo, including at the Inland Revenue Department.