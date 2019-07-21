Gozo SPCA puppies and dogs urgently needing forever homes

Gozo SPCA Rescue and Rehoming Centre are completely full for dogs and kittens, and have a waiting list of animals waiting to be taken in.

Today (Sunday) they will be open until noon and again later this afternoon from around 5-6pm..

So if you are thinking of a new addition to your family, please consider adopting one of the lovely puppies or dogs at the Centre.

The puppies available – some are shown in the photo above – are all around five months old, neutered microchipped, ready and waiting to go to loving, forever homes.

So please call in to meet the puppies, as well as the many kittens and dogs who are waiting patiently for someone to choose them to share their lives with.

Gozo SPCA Rescue and Rehoming Centre is located in Victoria, near the bus terminus, on the far side of the children’s playground.