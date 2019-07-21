Artefacts connected with St George on display at Il-Hagar Museum

Various examples of artefacts connected with the cult of St George Megalomartyr are currently on exhibition at Il-Hagar Museum in Gozo.

The Museum explained that although limited in quantity, the display offers quality and interest, namely a sixteenth century ink etching, golden icon eggs and ivory carvings, among others.

Other current temporary exhibitions at the museum are; Victorian Numismatics and Philately, as well as a selection of Paul Haber Ceramics.

Entrance to Il-Hagar is located in St George’s Square, Victoria, and is open seven days a week, 9am to 5pm.