There is a chance that some parts of Ghasri may experience a power cut this coming Tuesday the 23rd of July. This is due to scheduled maintenance work by Enemalta on the electricity grid in Gozo.

The following areas or roads could be be affected anytime between the hours of 8.30am and 12.30pm:

TREJQET GESU NAZZARENU, TRIQ IL- FANAL, TRIQ IL- GONNA and TREJQET IL- FARFETT.