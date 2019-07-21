Enjoy an open-air evening of Opera vs Pop Under the Stars in Gozo

Opera vs Pop Under the Stars is back next week for a 12th consecutive year, and will be taking place at the Gozo Ministry’s Courtyard, St Francis Square, Victoria

The concert is being presented by the Gozo Youth Orchestra within the Gozo Youth Wind Band & Orchestra, under the direction of its founder and musical director Mro Joseph Grech.

The audience will be able to enjoy an evening of classical and operatic songs and arias in the first half of the programme, followed by lighter pop arrangements from soundtracks and musicals in the second half.

This popular event will feature performances by Soprano Pamela Agius Cibrano (New York), tenor Joseph Aquilina (Malta) and pop tenor Ludwig Galea (Malta).

Monday, the 29th of July, is the date to keep free for this popular annual concert, taking place , starting at 8:30pm. Patrons are kindly requested to be seated at 8:15pm.

Opera vs Pop Under the Stars is hosted by the Minister for Gozo Dr. Justyne Caruana and the Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Mr. Mark A. Schapiro.

Patrons will be treated to a pre-concert cocktail reception. Entrance is strictly by reservation and booking is available on gozowindbandorchestra@yahoo.co.uk or call the ticket hotlines 9942 1611/7942 1611.

This concert is being held in collaboration with the Ministry for Gozo, the American Embassy, the Culture Section within the Ministry for Gozo, Bank of Valletta, HSBC, and the MTA.