St George’s Feast celebrations enjoyed in the centre of Victoria

Large crowds of people gathered in Victoria on a hot and humid Sunday morning to make the most of the start of festivities to mark St George’s Feast.

St George’s Square was packed at the start of popular band march which goes around the heart of Victoria and which finished back in the square at around 3.30pm with fireworks let off from buildings around the square and confetti canons spraying coloured paper to music across the rooftops of Victoria. The San Gorg (Hal Qormi) and Sant’ Elena (Birkirkara) Bands lead the band march. The full programme, for Sunday evening, organised by St George’s Basilica is shown below:

6.00pm: Solemn Celebration of the second vesper of the Solemnity by the Urban Collegiate Chapter, presided by Archpriest Mgr Joseph Curmi. The Psalms of the Second Vesper of St George, composed by Joseph Vella, will be sung by the Laudate Pueri, the resident choir of the Basilica.

6.15pm: The La Stella Band marches from Republic Street to St George’s Square.

7.00pm: Solemn commencement of the procession with the titular statue of Saint George, greeted by a rendition by the La Stella Band of Georgius natus est (1984), words by Canon Joe Mejlak (1944-2008) and music by Joseph Vella.

7.15pm: The La Stella Band and choir play the hymn A San Giorgio Martire.

7.30pm: Solemn Procession with the titular statue of Saint George presided by Archpriest Mgr Joseph Curmi, with the participation of the Chapter and Clergy of the Basilica, the Religious Orders of Victoria, Seminarians and Parish Fraternties. The La Stella Band plays religious hymns during the procession.

8.15pm: Band march by the Mnarja (Nadur) Band, from Republic Street to St George’s Square, followed by a musical programme at the square by the same band, under the direction of Mro Joseph Grech.

10.30pm: Triumphal entry of the statue of Saint George in the Basilica at the end of the procession, accompanied by the massed crowds of Gozitans and Maltese singing the popular hymn Lill-Kbir Martri San Gorg (1952), words by Fr Akkursju Xerri OFM (1915-1968) and music by Vincenzo Ciappara (1890-1979).

10.45pm: Triumphal entrance of the statue of St George at the basilica, followed by the execution of the Antiphon Beatus Georgius and Eucharistic Benediction, celebrated by Archpriest Mgr Joseph Curmi as a conclusion to Gozo’s feast in honour of its patron St George.