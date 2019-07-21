Three men injured, one seriously, when boat overturns off Gozo

A 29-year old man was seriously injured on Sunday afternoon after a boat overturned between Xlendi and Dwejra in Gozo.

Police said that the accident happened at about 5.15pm and members from the Armed Forces of Malta attended the scene to assist.

There were three men on the boat at the time, all aged 29, from Xewkija, Luqa and Siggiewi.

They were transferred to Xlendi by dinghy and from there taken to the Gozo General Hospital.

The man from Xewkija was certified as suffering from serious injuries and Police said that the condition of the other two injured men is yet to be advised.

A Magisterial inquiry was appointed into the case and Police investigations are still ongoing.