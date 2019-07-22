Please Note: Gozonews.Com is now simply Gozo.News - Kindly update your bookmarks and links - Existing Gozonews.Com links should continue to function correctly

Gozo Scouts members at the World Scout Jamboree North America

by · July 22, 2019

Members of the Gozo Scouts at the World Scout Jamboree North AmericaMembers of the Gozo Scouts are attending the 24th World Scout Jamboree North America, which starts today and until the Friday, the 2nd of August.

The Gozo contingent visited the Minister for Gozo Dr Justyne Caruana before they left for their trip.

Dr Caruana congratulated the Scout members and wished them well at the Jamboree, describing it as a positive experience for all.

The Jamboree will be held in North America, and the theme for the Jamboree is – Unlock a New World – to reflect the new adventures, cultures and friendships that will be shared by Scouts from around the world during the 12-day event held on a continent many refer to as the “New World” in North America.

Photograph: MGOZ/George Scerri

