Gozitan cyclists achieve podium places in time trial championship

The Malta Cycling Federation time trial national championship continued on Sunday with the second round at the Mtarfa bypass.

Again, two Gozitan cyclists have achieved great results and ended up with podium positions in their respective categories.

In the Under 23 category, Brandon Sultana of Gozo CC finished his eight laps in second place in 33:35.33 behind winner Bernard Sant of Mosta AF Sign Studio CC (32:31.42). Isaac Spiteri of The Cyclists was third in 34:12.79.

In the under 12 years boys category, Gozitan Keith Sultana of Gozo CC also finished in second position, making his one lap in 05:22.00. Jonas Micallef of Mosta AF Sign Studio CC won this race in 05:15.00. Luca Teuma of Mosta AF Sign Studio CC third in 05:35.00.

At the end of races, Joe Bajada, Secretary General of the Malta Cycling Federation made the medals presentations to the winners.

Report by Joe Bajada