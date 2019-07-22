Marsal Muzajk – Hands-on mosaic workshop this Saturday in Marsalforn

Mary Portelli from Gozo Mosaic, will this Saturday be holding her very popular, free of charge, hand-on mosaic workshop in Marsalforn.

Marsal Muzajk – always attracts hundreds of passers-by who want to try their hand at mosaic work.

On the night, Mary will also be providing a bin for any donations of broken crockery that will be put to good use in future mosaic work.

So why not joint them this Saturday evening, the 27th of July, between 8pm and 11pm, in Triq il-Port, and try your hand in the art of mosaics.