Ramla Bay cleanup this Saturday with the Gozo Half Marathon team

The Gozo Half Marathon, as part of its sustainability project, is organising its first-ever cleanup, which will take place at Ramla Bay this coming Saturday morning, the 27th of July.

The organisers said that “apart from insisting about the importance of daily physical activity, we also firmly believe that a healthy environment is crucial not only for us but also for future generations to come.”

Anyone who is interested to join, feel free to send Gozo Half Marathon a private message on their facebook page and they will advise on further information, including meeting time etc.

Everyone is welcome on the day.