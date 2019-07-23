Number of cruise passengers visiting Gozo down by almost half

A total of 2,421 cruise passengers visited Gozo during the second quarter of this year, according to statistics from the National Statistics Office. This number was down by 2,069 or 46.0% on the same period in 2018, when the figure stood at 4,490.

Total cruise passenger traffic during the second quarter of 2019 in Malta and Gozo amounted to 263,608, an increase of 44.2% over the corresponding period last year, the NSO said.

During this period there were 130 cruise liner calls in Malta, an increase of 27 calls when compared to the previous year. At 79.9%, transit passengers accounted for the absolute majority of total traffic, reaching 210,671.

8,419 passengers spent at least one night on board their berthed cruise liner. On average, every vessel that berthed in Malta carried 2,028 passengers, 253 more than the previous year.

Visitors from EU Member States comprised 65.5% of the passengers, the major markets being Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and France. The total number of passengers from Non-EU countries stood at 90,966, of whom 42.6% came from the United States, the NSO said.

It noted that during the first half of the year, total cruise passengers stood at 341,659, an increase of 35.3% per cent over 2018.

There were 151 cruise liner calls in Malta during the first six months, with an average 2,263 passengers per vessel, compared to 120 calls and an average 2,105 passengers per vessel in January-June 2018, the NSO said.