2 students on UK Public Speaking Course through Rotary Club Gozo grant

The Rotary Club of Gozo has assisted two students travel to the UK to attend a Public Speaking Residential Course.

Chloe Cauchi and Nicole Micallef are recipients of Vocational Grants from the Rotary Club of Gozo.

The programme is organised by the English Speaking Union and includes members from The Rotary Club of Gozo.

It involves three courses for Years 7/8 and Year 9 for Public Speaking and Years 10-12 for Public Speaking and Debating. This year there are 47 students involved.

The photograph above shows John Barnes head of the English Speaking Union Summer School Programme together with Chloe and Nicole from the Senior Course and mentor Nic Carey, President of the Rotary Club of Gozo.