Fr Simon Mario Cachia appointed as new parish priest of Fontana

Fr Simon Mario Cachia has been appointed by the Bishop of Gozo Mgr Mario Grech, as the eleventh parish priest of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Fontana, from Canon John Muscat who is completing his ministry which began in 2013

Fr Simon, of St George’s Parish, was born in Victoria on the 7th of November 1985. Following the formation at the Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Victoria, he was ordained priest on the 28th of May 2011.

After his ordination Fr Simon continued his studies in pedagogy and theology at the Salesian Pontifical University Rome, during which time he was also parish associate at Saint Ignatius of Antioch Church.

In September 2015, Fr Simon was appointed the Bishop’s Delegate for Catechesis and parish collaborator at Our Lady of Loreto parish church, Ghajnsielem. He is also a lecturer of Catechesis at the Sacred Heart Major Seminary.

The Gozo Diocese said that until he takes canonical possession of the parish church, Fr Simon will take on the role of parish administrator.